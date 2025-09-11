Will Steelers Bring Back Will Howard As QB3 With Skylar Thompson Sidelined?

Will Will Howard return as the Steelers’ QB3 by the other side of the bye week?

In a somewhat surprise move, the Steelers placed Skylar Thompson on the Reserve/Injured List, opening the door for Will Howard. A rookie sixth-round pick, Howard is also on IR, overcoming a fractured pinky. He still can’t practice for another three games, but would be eligible to return in Week 5. Or rather, Week 6, since the Steelers have a bye in Week 5.

The NFL adjusted IR rules to require players to miss four games, rather than weeks, which means Thompson won’t be eligible to practice until Week 7. Will Howard, on the other hand, could begin practicing during the bye, giving him a longer runway.

Howard injured his finger shortly before the Steelers’ first preseason game. He didn’t return to full practice before they placed him on IR. But even Mike Tomlin said around that time he was approaching availability. In theory, he should be able to practice now—certainly by the time he is eligible to.

But the outstanding problem remains: Will Howard is a rookie who missed a crucial window of development. He missed the preseason. Could they trust him to go into a game without having ever seen him in live action? That’s why many believed the decision to keep Thompson and put him on IR signaled a redshirt year.

In the meantime, with only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and neither Howard nor Thompson available for weeks, the Steelers signed Logan Woodside to the practice squad. From there, even as an elevation, he cannot dress as the emergency quarterback. If they elevated him, however, they could still dress him and allow him to play. They would just lose that extra emergency quarterback slot.

Steelers fans instantly gravitated to Will Howard, even as a sixth-round pick. A national champion in college who seems to have an “it” factor, he displayed both talent and leadership during the offseason. Aaron Rodgers took him under his wing, and seems willing to take advantage of whatever opportunity he has. At least for the immediate future, he’ll have to sit tight for a few more weeks. During that time, he has to convince Mike Tomlin he is ready to play if called upon.

