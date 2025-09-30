Will Roman Wilson Step Up If Calvin Austin Misses Time Due To Injury?

Will Roman Wilson step up if Calvin Austin III misses time due to injury?

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III could miss time due to a shoulder injury, but will Roman Wilson step up in his absence? Through four games, he has just one catch for seven yards. However, the Steelers have not been using him—which itself raises multiple questions that are worth exploring.

Despite all the talk about how much the Steelers believe in Roman Wilson, he’s only played 44 snaps on offense. In fact, despite Austin’s injury on Sunday, he played just three snaps in that game. It was Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller who were playing, instead, but will they continue to play ahead of him?

First of all, we need a true, actual update on Calvin Austin, though I’m not sure Mike Tomlin provides one. As anybody who has followed the team knows, he tends to be as vague as allowable when discussing player availability. We can’t speculate about Roman Wilson’s role in replacing Austin until we know Austin’s timeline.

While Austin himself said he was “good”, he said that…from the hospital. A Gerry Dulac report indicated he could miss several weeks, which seems plausible. So far, however, we have no other word on his status, but perhaps that changes today. Regardless of Austin’s availability, Wilson’s usage has been a topic of conversation.

After all, Roman Wilson is a former third-round pick from 2024. He missed most of his rookie season due to injury, but he seemed to have a strong offseason. Yet once the regular season began, he took a back seat. Not just because the Steelers use a lot of two-tight-end sets, but because other wide receivers are commanding different roles.

Wilson did log 22 snaps in Week 2 against the Seahawks, during which he made his one catch. A week after that, he played nine snaps, and a week after that, just three. The Steelers vary their personnel from week to week based on their game plan, so who knows when he or anyone else might pop up.

If they need a No. 2 WR should Calvin Austin miss any length of time, however, one would hope that Roman Wilson is up to the task. After all, that’s why they drafted him, even if they haven’t given him that chance yet.

