Will Roman Wilson Have Bigger Role In Week 2?

Will Roman Wilson have a bigger role for the Steelers’ offense in Week 2?

In his 2025 debut, Roman Wilson came off a strong preseason to log 10 whole snaps, never sniffing a target. Although he played on seven passing downs, his routes consisted of clear-outs or glorified blocking assignments. At no point, practically, was there ever a threat that he might see a ball come his way.

In contrast, Calvin Austin III played over 80 percent of the Steelers’ snaps, saw six targets, and caught four. With that work, he produced 70 yards of offense and scored a key touchdown. Wilson, meanwhile, threw a couple of blocks and at least showed effort when on the field.

For whatever reason, in conjunction with the game plan and how the game unfolded, that is what the Steelers asked Roman Wilson to do on Sunday. That does not mean it’s what they’ll ask him to do next week or the week after.

Now, I don’t think they’ll start alternating who functions as WR2 each week. Austin started off in that role, and he has earned the right to continue. But by all accounts, the Steelers are so high on Wilson that it’s inconceivable they don’t start involving him more. After all, he has a pretty important fan of his game in Aaron Rodgers.

After lukewarm early reviews from training camp, Wilson did start improving before the Steelers left Latrobe. He started making big plays and carried that over into the preseason. They didn’t play him much, but he made his sporadic opportunities count.

He didn’t see any such opportunities against the Jets, but perhaps that changes against the Seahawks. The problem is, the Steelers have a full complement of skill players they want to involve. It’s not just the wide receivers, but a four-deep tight end room and three backs they like. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson only played two snaps, for example. But at least let Roman Wilson run a route on which he’s functionally eligible, maybe?

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.