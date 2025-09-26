Will Joey Porter Jr. And DeShon Elliott Play Vs Vikings?

Will Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott return in time to play the Vikings?

The Steelers have played most of the season without Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott so far, but are they set to return? Both starters in the secondary have practiced each of the past two days, albeit on a limited basis. By all accounts, they did travel with the team to Ireland, unlike Alex Highsmith. Is that an indication that they are trending toward playing?

It’s worth noting that just last week, rookie Derrick Harmon only had one full practice and then played. He missed the first two games due to injury, yet only had one full NFL regular season practice before making his NFL debut. Joey Porter and DeShon Elliott are a little bit more experienced than that, it’s fair to say.

With the team traveling overnight, it’s not clear what kind of practice they will even have today. Listening to the players, I’m not sure that even they know exactly what the schedule is. They will have some type of work, but will it be just a walkthrough? What would a “full” practice look like for Porter and Elliott in this situation?

Though Porter is younger, he already has veteran status at this point. Mike Tomlin treated him like the other veterans in the secondary, letting them sit out the preseason. It’s reasonable to say that neither he nor Elliott necessarily needs to have a full practice in order to play.

But the Steelers also have a bye week after this game. If there is an increased risk of aggravating their current injuries, they may prefer to hold them out. Last year, it seemed Tomlin did give his guys an extra week to be on the safe side. But can the Steelers afford to continue to be without Joey Porter and DeShon Elliott?

Right now, the team is working mostly with safeties they added since training camp began. That includes Jabrill Peppers, whom they signed just weeks ago. DeShon Elliott is suddenly the veteran at safety, and he’s only been here one year. Likewise, Joey Porter is their longest-tenured cornerback, and he’s in just his third season. Without them, they have been missing core pieces of the communication chain, and frankly, it’s shown.

