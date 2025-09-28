Will Ireland Be Kinder To Steelers Than London In 2013?

Will Ireland be kinder to the Steelers than London was in 2013?

The Steelers “host” the Vikings today in Ireland, the team that embarrassed them in London years ago, back in 2013. Cam Heyward is the only player who was on the roster at that time, but remembers the awful plane ride home. While these Steelers aren’t looking forward to the long flight, they say it’ll be worth it with a win.

Although the Steelers have some impressive accommodations in Ireland, this is, after all, a business trip. And they claim to be in the business of winning, hoping to go into the bye with a 3-1 record. To do that, they need to beat the Vikings and their aggressive, opportunistic defense.

Of course, the Steelers as an organization have direct ties to Ireland through the Rooney family. The late Dan Rooney even served as US ambassador to Ireland for a time, and the team has long maintained relations with the “home country” in various ways over the years.

Of course, they had no such home cooking when the Vikings ran over them in London 12 years ago. Capping off a four-game losing streak to begin the season, they lost 34-27, which doesn’t indicate the true competitiveness of the game. They only made it a one-score game with under four minutes to play, trailing by multiple scores for most of the day.

This year, the Steelers and Vikings have similar itineraries for the trip to Ireland. Both arrived on Friday, so there is no significant logistical advantage. Pittsburgh reportedly wanted to leave earlier, but they could not due to facility availability.

Of course, the Steelers are still the “home” team for this Ireland game, and they accordingly got first dibs on where to stay. The 1,100-acre properly of the Carton House features two fields on which the team can practice. But the game will be won in Croke Park, not in some grand pastoral setting. And the Vikings will be sure to try to make the Steelers hear London calling.

