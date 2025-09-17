Will Howard’s Staying Busy While On Injured Reserve. Aaron Rodgers Is Making Sure Of It.

Even as a rookie biding his time on injured reserve, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard has plenty of responsibilities. Aaron Rodgers is making sure of it. Joining Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast Wednesday, Howard outlined what Rodgers has put him in charge of.

“I’m helping him run meetings and stuff,” Howard told Heyward and show co-host Hayden Walsh. “The signal stuff, [Rodgers] likes to give that to me and let me run that stuff.”

Landing on injured reserve is hard for any player. It’s easy to feel removed from the team. Can’t practice, can’t play. But Howard, seemingly back to health after ditching the brace on his right hand and throwing in some limited capacity, isn’t fading into the shadows. For Rodgers to make sure Howard is staying involved speaks highly of his leadership and commitment to mentoring Howard, something Rodgers has publicly embraced. It’s clear those words weren’t merely lip service, either.

Howard must miss at least the next two games, meaning the earliest he can return is after the Steelers’ Week 5 bye. Initially, it appeared Howard would remain on injured reserve most of the season, essentially stashed the way DL Logan Lee was a year ago.

But with QB Skylar Thompson joining Howard on IR and Pittsburgh currently carrying just two quarterbacks, there’s a chance Howard could be activated sooner rather than later. Given Pittsburgh’s mounting injuries elsewhere, the Steelers may still choose to use the eight “to-return” slots on other positions and players. That makes Howard’s involvement in meetings and special projects all the more critical to maximize his rookie year spent out of uniform.

Rodgers isn’t the only one making sure Howard stays busy.

“[The coaches], we’ve came up with kind of a plan of action for me to really stay involved and still treat it like I’m gonna be out there on gameday. The coaches have given me little projects to do,” Howard said. “Whether it’s presentations throughout the week to help Aaron out with certain things.”

Effectively, Howard has assumed the role of a quality control coach, a title that more common years ago but a role that exists in most organizations. Helping out wherever needed to gain an edge and information on an opponent. It’s a role offensive coordinator Arthur Smith once held. As we noted in our biography shortly after the Steelers hired him in 2024, Smith once had to present reports on the opponents’ gadgets/trick plays. and during another week presented on their first and second down tendencies.

Howard’s rookie year hasn’t gone as planned. That’s how the NFL works. The only thing Howard can do is roll with the punches and the organization is helping his development in every way it can. Work that will pay off once Howard takes the field, whether that’s in 2025 or next year.