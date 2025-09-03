Will Howard Has A Plan For His Time On Injured Reserve. It Includes Helping Aaron Rodgers.

Starting on injured reserve isn’t how Pittsburgh Steelers QB Will Howard envisioned his first NFL season. But it’s the hand he was dealt after breaking a bone in his throwing hand, shelving him just ahead of the Steelers’ preseason opener and now for at least the first four games of the regular season. In reality, Howard is poised to miss even more time and may not return to practice until late in the season, if he comes back at all. Difficult as that is, Howard’s put together a plan to make the best use of his time on the sidelines.

“Everybody’s told me don’t just take it as a rest or some time off,” Howard said on the Down 2 Business podcast hosted by Colts WR Josh Downs and Buckeyes S Caleb Downs. “You gotta attack this time. I met with Mike T[omlin] today and some of our coaches, our OC, and we kinda developed a plan for me on IR. What I’m going to do every single week to help with the game plan. What I’m going to do physically out on the field.

“Obviously, I can’t practice but I still gotta work out and be in physical shape when I get back.”

Howard’s taking the injury in as good a stride as a rookie can. He lost out on a chance to play inside a stadium and claim the No. 3 spot on the depth chart but can still make good use of his time. Howard has no other choice. As the adage goes, players either get better or get worse and Howard can’t afford the latter.

Healthy or not, his rookie year was always going to be about developing from afar rather than handling meaningful in-season snaps.

Howard isn’t just focused on helping himself. His goal is to help the healthy quarterbacks, too.

“We developed I think a really good plan,” he said. “Gave me a bunch of projects to do throughout the week and make some cutups for Aaron.”

Making cutups is more archaic language and the modernized NFL can filter through situational football in an instant. But Rodgers is old-school and admits to preferring a notebook and paper playbook than a tablet so maybe making film room cutups to put on an old-school projector suits him well. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the biggest coaching staff either so the more people who can help provide information the better.

During practice, Howard’s focus is on getting better.

“Every time we’re on offense and Aaron’s out there and our offense is running our plays, I’ll be over there watching and making sure I get the mental reps,” he said. “Because I need to be able to come back and not really skip a beat.”

That’s the track Howard took after getting injured in training camp. Carrying a card with the Steelers’ offense, he was near the ball and the huddle even while not in uniform. Injuries happen. Howard suffered an unfortunate one. Soon enough, he will get healthy and cleared. All he can do is be as ready for that moment and Pittsburgh’s plan sounds like it’ll have him in that position once back on the field.