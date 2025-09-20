Why The Steelers Don’t Want 2008 To Repeat Itself In One Area Against Patriots

All signs point to the Steelers matching Sunday what an actual historic defense did almost 20 years ago.

And not in a good way.

The 2008 Steelers finished second in the NFL in rushing defense (and first in just about everything else that matters). Yet they had few answers for the Patriots’ ground game in a late-November game at Gillette Stadium.

New England rushed for 122 yards, averaging 6.1 yards on 20 carries. To put that in perspective, the Steelers allowed a total of 121 rushing yards in three postseason games, including Super Bowl XLIII.

And the Patriots did not exactly have Sam Cunningham and Curtis Martin that day. More significantly, they did not have Tom Brady, who was lost earlier in the season to a torn ACL.

Given the circumstances — Brady’s replacement had been better known at USC as Troy Polamalu’s roommate — the Steelers should have been harder to run on than boiling tar. Yet Kevin Faulk gashed them for 73 yards on just six carries. Sammie Morris had 45 yards and New England’s only touchdown on 10 carries.

Benjarvus Green-Ellis, the law firm himself, managed just three yards on two carries. Unfortunately for the Patriots, he did not serve Casey Hampton with a restraining order before the game.

One of “Big Snack’s” nine career sacks is remembered by former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau as the turning point in a 10-10 game.

After getting the ball to start the second half, the Patriots drove to the Steelers’ 40-yard line. On 2nd and 1, Hampton devoured Patriots QB Matt Cassel like a drumstick, which was fitting since it was three days after Thanksgiving.

“He took the center and guard and just indented the line of scrimmage,” LeBeau wrote of Hampton in Legendary, his book about the Steelers’ 2008 defense. “When Cassel came out of his fake, Hampton was inches from him. He just engulfed the whole line of scrimmage and took down Cassel. It was one of the better plays that I’ve seen a defensive lineman make.”

‘You don’t build a house without a foundation’

Dick LeBeau on Casey Hampton’s importance to #Steelers defense pic.twitter.com/3Z7n9IS4hE — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 8, 2024

The Patriots ultimately punted, and the Steelers sandwiched two Jeff Reed field goals around a Hines Ward touchdown catch. The rout was on.

History tells us that game was truly one for Mulder and Scully from the X-Files. The Steelers could not stop the run, yet the nose tackle, who usually made them impossible to run on, recorded a sack that turned a tie game into a 33-10 Steelers win.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, teams running all over them has become a recent pattern—not the anomaly it was in 2008.

That season was the last time Pittsburgh won at Gillette Stadium. If the Steelers want to change that, Sunday will be the one time they don’t want to match what the 2008 Steelers did.

At least when it comes to the Patriots’ running game.