Why Steelers Could End Up Dressing DeMarvin Leal For Season Opener

Although DeMarvin Leal failed to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster, he could end up dressing for their season opener, anyway. With Nick Herbig recovering and Alex Highsmith just back from an injury, they are vulnerable at outside linebacker. The Steelers opted to keep Leal on the practice squad, so they could elevate him up to three times for games.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2022, DeMarvin Leal has never lived up to his potential. Initially a defensive lineman, he has moved all around in Pittsburgh. This offseason, the Steelers seemed to move him to outside linebacker on a full-time basis.

While he can still flash his athleticism, Leal never looked fully comfortable this summer. During the preseason, he found himself in position to make several plays but did not—at least not without committing a penalty.

Still, the Steelers opted to keep him on the practice squad over Eku Leota, who spent last season there. Leota even played some snaps for the Steelers last year and seemingly had a good summer—better than Leal’s. Yet It’s Leal who is here, and thus it’s Leal who has a chance to get the call-up.

Last week, Nick Herbig said that he hoped he would be ready to play for Week 1. The fact that he is hoping means he may not be ready. In contrast, Alex Highsmith said he would absolutely be playing, yet he is still just returning from a soft-tissue injury. He has a history of such ailments, so the Steelers would want to insulate themselves initially. At least Leal knows the defense.

And that’s the other factor here if Herbig isn’t ready. The Steelers’ only other backup edge rusher on their 53-man roster is Jack Sawyer, a rookie fourth-round pick. Although everyone wants to make him into the next great thing, he is very much a work in progress. To hear Cam Heyward tell it, he looked like a deer in headlights on the sideline when he saw what a real NFL (preseason) game was like.

DeMarvin Leal has four years in the Steelers’ system, and he has played just about everywhere. At the very least, he knows what the Steelers would want him to do. The only other edge rusher they currently have is Julius Welschof. Although he flashed in the preseason last year, he was fairly quiet this year. If the Steelers didn’t have an international exemption for him, he probably wouldn’t be on the practice squad.

Of course, if Highsmith and Herbig are good to go without restrictions, then DeMarvin Leal will stay put. Although they risked losing him to waivers it seems they still see something in him. Perhaps they want to give him more time as he makes a complete transition to outside linebacker. He put on weight this offseason, which would conflict with that move. They might ask him to slim down and focus on honing his craft, hoping he can make the jump back to the 53-man roster next year at outside linebacker. In the meantime, though, he’s just some paperwork away from dressing—for at least three games.