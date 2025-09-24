Why Darius Slay Is Not A ‘Big Fan’ Of International Games

The NFL is pushing harder than ever to expand its global footprint, ramping up international games with the long-term goal of every team playing abroad once a year. While the league sees growth and revenue, not everyone is on board—especially players whose routines are disrupted in the process.

Darius Slay has played in his fair share of international games, including a trip to Brazil to open the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. You can count him among the players unenthused by the extra travel.

“I’m not really a big fan of going out the country too much for football, but it is always good to show them American football,” Slay said via Cassidy Wood on X.

Darius Slay on how he feels about traveling to Ireland this weekend "not really a big fan of going out the country for football" @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CWegDWYMOd — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) September 24, 2025

If you’ve ever done international travel before, it can be quite a bother to work things out ahead of time. Is my passport up to date? Who is going to watch the dog or kids? And for athletes on a condensed time frame, how do they adjust their bodies to the jet lag in time to play 60 minutes of varsity-level football?

“Look, I’ve been in the league 13 years, I have not been excited about going to out-of-country games,” Slay said via The Richard Sherman Podcast. “I hate going out the country for work. Long flights, first of all, and then always the sleep be off.”

Slay explained later in that podcast how Mike Tomlin is adjusting things this week to get the team used to the 9:30 AM/ET game on Sunday.

Some players have never left the country, and these trips might sound like a good opportunity to experience another culture. But it’s strictly business for the players. Once they arrive, it’s meetings, practice, the game, and then another long flight home.

The travel component of the international games is only going to get worse as the league seeks to expand to places like Australia in the coming years.

You can also count CB Brandin Echols among the Steelers who are not excited for the game in Ireland.

“I’m just keeping it all about ball, for real,” Echols said via TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X. “I’m kind of scared when I go to other countries because of past stories with other sports and people, so I just like to keep it all about ball.”

Steelers CB Brandin Echols has played in 3 NFL games abroad in his career — but he’s leery of international travel these days pic.twitter.com/b7BKAyC3uY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 24, 2025

Anecdotally, a good portion of fans in the U.S. aren’t thrilled about the growing international schedule. And players don’t seem to love it either. But the NFL is a business, and expanding its global brand is good for the bottom line.