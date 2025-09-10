Who will Steelers cut to make room for Jabrill Peppers?

Mike Tomlin acknowledged the Steelers were signing Jabrill Peppers, but they have not made the move official as of yet. As such, we don’t know what move they will make—or even to where. The assumption is they are signing him to the 53-man roster, though they could sign him to the practice squad. Until we know, we can only speculate about who might lost their roster spot.

Assuming the Steelers sign Peppers to their 53-man roster, the most logical area of fat is in the trenches. Even with Derrick Harmon already ruled out for Week 2, Esezi Otomewo did not dress in the opener. Presumably, that signals the fact that Logan Lee is ahead of him, even if Lee played one snap.

Pittsburgh also has a little excess on the offensive line. One has to assume that either Max Scharping or Andrus Peat is the most vulnerable, and probably the latter. Scharping, along with Chuck Clark, are the two players the Steelers released to juggle roster spots before re-signing. Pittsburgh is only signing Peppers because of DeShon Elliott’s injury, so releasing Clark would make no sense.

But here’s the thing—from the sounds of it, Elliott is dealing with a short-term injury. Although there are four more games until the bye week, he could return in three games. So the Steelers don’t need to sign Jabrill Peppers to the 53-man roster. They could sign him to the practice squad and use a standard elevation to let him play for the next three games.

A former first-round pick, Jabrill Peppers has 85 starts in his career, spending the last three seasons in New England. He played for two seasons in Cleveland, where the Browns drafted him before trading him to the Giants. Soon to turn 30, he found himself looking for a new job in Week 1 after the Patriots surprisingly released him.

The Steelers are now Peppers’ fourth team in nine years, but they are not signing him to start. Then again, they didn’t sign Juan Thornhill initially to start, either. In Peppers, they are adding a player who can play safety and nickel. But as of now, it’s all speculation what their plans are.

