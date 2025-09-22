‘Where The Hell Is He?’: Stephen A. Smith Worried About DK Metcalf, Wonders If Pickens Trade Was A Mistake

The Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of moves this offseason. Their first came just before the start of free agency, when they sent a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for DK Metcalf, whom they subsequently signed to a massive contract extension. A couple of months later, the Steelers traded George Pickens, essentially swapping him for a new WR1 in Metcalf.

Through three games, Stephen A. Smith is wondering if that was a mistake.

“Where the hell is he at?” Smith said Monday of Metcalf on ESPN’s First Take. “I saw a TD yesterday, I got that. But three receptions for like 32 yards or something? I need more. I need more from DK Metcalf.”

To his credit, Metcalf does have a receiving touchdown in each of his last two games. However, his stat lines in both of those have been rather barren aside from those touchdowns. He had three receptions for 20 yards against Seattle, and three for 32 against New England.

One could certainly argue that those numbers don’t exactly justify the massive price the Steelers paid for DK Metcalf. Many expected him to be a downfield threat, but a lot of his work has come in the quick game with the Steelers hoping he can make defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

“Finding him downfield, that’s been relatively absent,” Smith said. “I’m very concerned about that. I’m wondering, did the Steelers make a mistake by letting George Pickens go? And letting him head to Dallas, instead of having him on the opposite side of the field so you don’t have enough defenders to key in on DK Metcalf? I expected to see more activity, more production from DK Metcalf.”

Smith makes the argument that George Pickens and his downfield ability might be missed in Pittsburgh, especially since he thinks Metcalf hasn’t really been targeted in that role. And while Pickens has some decent numbers, with 166 yards through three games, things aren’t exactly going swimmingly in Dallas.

Bears get an INT right off the hands of George Pickens #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/JldzkzxSuf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2025

In reality, the Steelers’ offensive issues go far beyond Metcalf. And some of those are contributing to his lack of receiving yards. The Steelers would love to target him deep, but that would mean Aaron Rodgers has to sit comfortably in the pocket. Rodgers had better protection Sunday than the first two weeks. However, it’s still not the most secure pocket and Rodgers clearly doesn’t have a lot of trust in his line yet. As a result, most of the Steelers’ passing game has revolved around getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

On the bright side, Metcalf is still giving the Steelers some big moments when they need them. He’s not tearing the stat sheet apart, but after three weeks, he only needs one more touchdown to match Pickens’ total from the entire 2024 season. His 135 yards on the year are also just 31 shy of Pickens’ 166. It’s not like it’s a massive difference.

It’s more than fair to worry about DK Metcalf. He’s got those two touchdowns but hasn’t shown a ton outside of that. Still, it’s misguided to place all of that blame on him. Rodgers has to get the ball there, and there’s a couple reasons why that isn’t happening consistently. Even if George Pickens was still on this roster, he would not be solving all those problems either.