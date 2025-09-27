Where Are The Steelers Scouts Today?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouts are busy on Saturday during a loaded college football slate. While the team is preparing to play the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland on Sunday, the scouting staff is spread all over the country, preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

TCU at Arizona State (Friday)

Per Devilsdigest.com on Twitter, the Steelers had three scouts in attendance for Arizona State’s 27-24 win over TCU on Friday night.

By my count 17 NFL scouts in attendance tonight: Seattle

Pittsburgh (three scouts)

Detroit

Arizona

Houston

Jacksonville

Denver

Philadelphia (two scouts)

New York Giants (three scouts)

Cincinnati

Miami

New York Jets — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) September 26, 2025

The Steelers also had scouts at Arizona State’s practice earlier this week. Not only is there a Steelers’ connection on the Arizona State coaching staff with former WR Hines Ward serving as wide receivers coach and associate head coach, but the Sun Devils have one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft in Sam Leavitt. Leavitt had a strong day on Friday, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Jordan Tyson is another potential first-round pick at Arizona State, and he had eight catches for 126 yards and caught both of Leavitt’s touchdown passes on Friday.

Utah at West Virginia

Utah’s looking for a get-right game after a tough home loss to Texas Tech last week, and they’re in Morgantown, W. Va., for a Big 12 clash with the Mountaineers. Utah boasts one of the best prospects in the country in OT Spencer Fano. Fano is expected to be one of the top players taken in April’s draft, and while it’s widely expected that the Steelers target a quarterback, their tackle play hasn’t been strong this year. Fellow OT Caleb Lomu could also be of interest to the Steelers, as well as S Tao Johnson.

West Virginia RB Jaheim White could be a potential late-round pick.

Bryce Cohen of The Daily Athenaeum reported the Steelers’ attendance in Morgantown.

The Minnesota Viking, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions have scouts at Utah vs. WVU today, including Lions GM Brad Holmes. — Bryce Cohen (@bryceocohen) September 27, 2025

Louisville at Pitt

With the Steelers in Ireland, Pitt is at Acrisure Stadium today, and the Steelers will get a look at their matchup with the Louisville Cardinals. The Panthers are without RB Desmond Reid due to an injury today, but LB Kyle Louis is a player the Steelers might have their eye on. Louisville WR Chris Bell could be a potential Day 2 selection, and with the Steelers always looking to bolster their receiver room, he’s also someone the team could be looking at.

Dominic Campbell of InsidePitt reported the Steelers were in attendance.

This story will be updated as we learn more about where the Steelers are scouting today.