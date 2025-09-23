When Will Steelers Get Kaleb Johnson Involved In Offense?

When will the Steelers get Kaleb Johnson involved in the offense?

Although Kaleb Johnson dressed for Sunday’s game, he did not play—so when will he start playing a meaningful role? Obviously, the answer begins with him earning a role, and thus far, he has not done that, nor come close. But neither Jaylen Warren nor Kenneth Gainwell is a bell-cow back, and they have reps to spare.

The Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson thinking he would fit Arthur Smith’s offense like a glove. So far, though, they have barely given him any work on offense. Presumably, they haven’t seen what they want in practice to trust he is ready. He only has two touches on offense, and to be fair, he didn’t exactly look encouraging either time.

After a very costly gaffe on special teams in Week 2, HC Mike Tomlin made the decision to take Johnson off kick return duties. Although he gave the rookie a helmet on Sunday, he didn’t see a single snap. Warren played for most of the game, with Gainwell mixed in. even Trey Sermon, called up from the practice squad, played three snaps on special teams.

I will say some people are being much too harsh on Johnson, specifically in regard to making long-term conclusions about his future. Obviously, he hasn’t gotten his career off on the right foot, but that’s hardly predictive of his entire career.

I imagine Tomlin chose not to play Kaleb Johnson this past game as much for Johnson’s own sake as for the team’s. after his awful gaffe, he could use a reset. With the Steelers having a bye week after next Sunday’s Ireland game, though, perhaps they’re planning to wait at least one more game.

Mind you, the Steelers can elevate Sermon from the practice squad two more times. And the fact that Johnson dressed is likely as much about the number of injuries they had as anything else. But it sure would be useful if the Steelers had even half of the Kaleb Johnson they thought they were drafting.

