When Will Derrick Harmon Return To Make His Debut For Steelers?

When will Derrick Harmon return to play his first game for the Steelers?

We already know that Steelers rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon will miss the season opener. But how much longer will we have to wait? Anointed a starter virtually from the jump, Harmon was a key piece of the Steelers’ puzzle this offseason. After a slow start in the first preseason game, he picked up steam and looked the part.

But he suffered a sprained MCL in the preseason finale, which sparked a debate concerning playing time in the preseason. The side that argued a rookie starter shouldn’t play was, of course, wrong, but nevertheless, a debate was had—fun was not.

It sure would be fun to watch Derrick Harmon play this weekend, but we will have to wait. The question is how long we will have to wait. Mike Tomlin ruled Harmon out on Tuesday before official week of practice actually kicked off. Are we to interpret that as a bad sign for next weeks?

At least in part due to Harmon’s status, the Steelers kept eight defensive linemen on the 53-man roster. At this point, it seems likely they will carry that many into the season opener. Even though likely only five or six will dress, they are protecting themselves against all eventualities.

Without Derrick Harmon, the Steelers have numbers, but not security. The most veteran options they have are Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk. The latter is in his fifth season, all with the Steelers. Ekuale only signed this offseason, and he has been playing nose tackle. But he has by far the most experience on the line aside from Cam Heyward.

The Steelers elected not to place Derrick Harmon on the Reserve/Injured List, but that doesn’t guarantee he will return within the next four games. It does mean he will have the opportunity to practice during that time, which was the biggest incentive. It’s likely they will want to ramp him up before putting him back on the field. That’s what they did with Troy Fautanu last year as he recovered from a preseason knee injury, starting in Week 2.

