When It Comes To Allowing Big Plays, No Defense Is A Sieve Like The Steelers

Despite a defense that looked as formidable as any, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 group isn’t just struggling relative to expectations but to the rest of the NFL. A unit unable to prevent big plays by air or ground, the Steelers enter Week Three allowing the most plays of 15-plus yards in the NFL. Here’s a list of the worst offenders:

Most 15-Plus Plays Allowed (2025)

1. Steelers – 22

2. Patriots – 18

2. Giants – 18

4. Dolphins – 17

4. Titans – 17

4. Ravens – 17

Of that group, no team is 2-0. Three of them, New York, Miami, and Tennessee, are winless.

Even with 2024’s collapse, Pittsburgh ranked above-average in the category a year ago. The Steelers gave up 110 such plays. Only 14 of those came against the run, tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL. Right now, Pittsburgh’s on pace to allow 187 of them. Eight of the 22 have come on the ground, more than half of last year’s total, and is tied with the Buffalo Bills (who had to face Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and company in Week One) for most in football.

It’s yet another stat to highlight how much the defense has struggled through two games. The eye test tells enough of the story. Poor run defense. Insufficient pressure. Poor starts and bad situational football. Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in third down defense, 24th in the red zone.

Life isn’t much better for the Steelers’ offense. Pittsburgh has registered just 11 plays of 15-plus yards this season, tied for 21st in the league. The majority coming in Week One against the New York Jets. Versus the Seahawks, the Steelers recorded only three of them. Most of which came with the outcome already decided.

Pittsburgh spent the offseason in search of chunk plays. Finding ways for the offense to get big gains downfield. A call the organization has been sending out for literal years. So far, the only thing they’ve found is the defense is allowing them at an alarming rate. The only source of comfort is knowing the New England Patriots, Sunday’s opponent, is struggling almost as much.