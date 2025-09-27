What Will The Weather Be Like In Dublin?

We know when the NFL will play its first-ever regular season game in Ireland. It’s a 9:30 AM/EST kickoff. We know the teams, too. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings each have plenty of Irish roots. But what will the weather in Dublin, Ireland be like for the game? Not too far off from what it would be like in Pittsburgh in late September.

According to the Weather Channel’s forecast, the high Sunday will be 61 degrees. Morning showers could roll in to leave Croke Park’s field a little damp, but rain is expected to move out by kickoff, which will take place at 2:30 PM/local time. Saturday is expected to be rainy, a 90 percent chance throughout the day.

Had the game been played in Pittsburgh, it would have been warmer and drier. Forecasts call for 73 degrees and early Sunday afternoon. Better conditions but cooler temps shouldn’t create additional obstacles for the game. The only concern would have been heavy rain and wind during the game, but only a breeze of 5-10 miles per hour is expected.

Assuming Pittsburgh follows suit with Minnesota, the Steelers will hold a walkthrough at Croke Park before kickoff. It’ll be important to get literal boots on the ground and have a feel for field conditions and the type of cleats Pittsburgh needs to wear.

Croke Park is a grass field and the equipment needed for this game shouldn’t differ much from Acrisure Stadium, though international fields don’t have the best track record.

No matter the conditions, the Steelers and Vikings will face them equally. Both left at the same time, even if the NFL gave Pittsburgh the option to leave earlier this week, and both are experiencing a game in Ireland for the first time. Minnesota has the advantage of playing internationally games more recently and has a 4-0 record overseas.

When the ball gets kicked off Sunday, the pomp and circumstance will go away and winning each down will shift back into focus.