‘We’re Not Getting Off The Field’: Mike Tomlin Explains How Defense Influences Run-Game Struggles

Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith want nothing more than to be able to run the ball efficiently and take some weight off Aaron Rodgers’ shoulders. Unfortunately, they’re still waiting to see that come to fruition heading into Week 4.

Some blame the running backs, and many blame the offensive line. According to Tomlin, it’s a game of circumstance.

“You know, sometimes it’s game circumstances,” Tomlin said of the run-game issues at his Tuesday press conference, via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’re not getting off the field a lot, or frequently enough on defense. And I think it’s altering our time of possession, and often times, that dictates how the game is played in some instances… Certainly we haven’t gotten off on possession downs, defensively, the way that we liked. And there’s a trickle-down effect of that.”

Mike Tomlin is not wrong that his defense has struggled to get off the field. It sounds silly to say after they just forced five turnovers, which they do deserve credit for. But on third and fourth downs, the defense just hasn’t been good. The issues were there against Seattle, and they continued against the Patriots, who converted six of their 13 third down chances and four of five fourth downs. The only fourth down chance they didn’t convert came at the end of the game when DeMario Douglas ran back behind the sticks.

That said, the run-game struggles are a major problem. There wasn’t a time in training camp or the preseason when the Steelers ran the ball consistently well. And through three regular-season games, no Steelers running back has picked up 50 yards on the ground in a game yet.

Tomlin’s point of view makes sense in some instances. The Steelers did lose the time of possession battle on Sunday, which usually results in them having to pass since they’re trailing. We saw that against the New York Jets and at the end of the game against the Seahawks.

However, the Steelers can’t really use that excuse this week. They gave Jaylen Warren several carries on the first possession, and it actually went well. Jumping out to a 14-0 lead and benefiting from several turnovers, they had every chance in the world to establish the run and control the clock. They didn’t do that, and things actually got worse as the game went on.

Jaylen Warren has proven capable with the ball in his hands. He’s just not getting the blocking. Kenneth Gainwell has been alright, and Kaleb Johnson now seems to be completely out of the picture. There’s not a lot the Steelers can do that they haven’t already tried. At some point, it’s just got to work, even if your defense is struggling to get off the field.