‘We’ll See:’ Teryl Austin Doesn’t Commit To Thumping ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley Playing Week Three

Run defense is once again a major concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve been gashed on the ground through the first two weeks of the season. Their inside linebackers have been a big reason why they’ve struggled. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are both good players who struggle against the run. Therefore, the Steelers added veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad. It’s unclear when he’ll play for him, but Teryl Austin made it sound like Bentley won’t be elevated this week.

“As far as Ja’Whaun [Bentley], just got him,” Austin said Thursday via transcripts provided by the team. “We’re really trying to work to get him back in football condition. We know he is a thumper. He is a big man. He plays the kind of physical game that we like, and we’ll see what happens as we get along with him.”

This is Bentley’s eighth NFL season, so he’s no stranger to the league. However, last year, he only played in two games, being lost for most of the season due to a torn pec. Therefore, it makes sense that he needs to work his way back to football.

It might sting for Bentley if he can’t suit up this week, though. The Steelers face his old team, the New England Patriots. While Bentley hasn’t expressed any hard feelings towards New England, it would probably mean something for him to face them. They released him this offseason, so he could show them that they made the wrong decision.

Bentley could provide a nice boost to the Steelers’ run defense. Austin’s description of him is apt. He’s in the same mold as Elandon Roberts. Bentley makes his money in the run game, playing with a physical edge. The Steelers need more of that in the middle of their defense.

We’ll see when Bentley makes his debut with the Steelers. If not this week, then hopefully soon. Ideally, he can catch on quickly, especially if the Steelers’ run defense struggles again this week. The Patriots have a stable of running backs that can make plays. They’ll want to test Pittsburgh’s run defense. Having Bentley on the field would be nice, but it’s important not to rush him on the field. That could do more harm than good.