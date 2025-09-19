Week 3 Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

After a dramatic Week 1 win, just about everything went wrong for the Steelers in Week 2. They hurt themselves throughout their home opener at Acrisure Stadium. Kaleb Johnson made a crucial error on the kickoff, allowing a touchdown, and the Steelers also threw away red-zone points after Calvin Austin III mistakenly went for a ball and tipped it up into a defender’s arms. When the dust settled, the Steelers had lost 31-17 and now have a 1-1 record.

They’ll look to rebound against a Patriots team that has its own issues. Drake Maye shows promise to develop into their franchise quarterback, but there are plenty of things for them to work through, both offensively and defensively. They’re coming off their first win of the season, a narrow one on the road against the Dolphins.

There’s a lot of frustration the Steelers are working through this week. On offense, they want to run the ball better, and they have to protect Aaron Rodgers better. Defensively, the Steelers are under even more pressure considering the expectations for that unit. They’ve got to look better in just about every area.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Top-Read Posts Of The Week

Analyst Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is Washed

Frustration Mounting Across Steelers’ Defense

Steelers-Seahawks Positional Grades

Steelers Defensive Issues Film Room

Steelers Sign Isaiah Hodgins

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will Steelers beat the Patriots?

2 – Will the Patriots gain over/under 101.5 rushing yards?

3 – Who returns the most kickoffs for the Steelers?

4 – Do the Steelers score a rushing touchdown?

5- Will Aaron Rodgers throw over/under 225.5 passing yards?

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards will Jaylen Warren have?

Recap: Week 2 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Week 2 saw an impressive 73 respondents, the highest participation in Week 2 since 74 in 2018 compared to the usual 61 per week.

Q1: Will the Steelers beat the Seahawks?

The standard first question is back by popular demand. Unfortunately, the Seahawks beat Pittsburgh, 31-17. Most respondents expected a Steelers victory, leading to only 3 of 73 (4.1%) earning a point.

Q2: Will Jaylen Warren play more offensive snaps than Kenneth Gainwell in Week 2?

Kenneth Gainwell played 30 offensive snaps to 25 for Jaylen Warren in Week 1 against the Jets. In Week 2, Warren played 36 offensive snaps to 26 for Gainwell. Sixty-one of 73 respondents (83.6 percent) correctly predicted that Warren would play more offensive snaps than Gainwell in Week 2.

Q3: Will the Steelers gain over/under 99.5 rushing yards?

The Steelers gained 72 rushing yards against the Seahawks. Forty-three of 73 respondents said the Steelers would gain under 99.5 rushing yards and picked up a point.

Q4: Will Darnell Washington have over/under 1.5 receptions?

Darnell Washington did not record any receptions, though he caught a two-point conversion (not counted in NFL reception stats). With 37 of 73 respondents (50.8%) correctly predicting under 1.5 receptions, they earned a point.

Q5: Will the Steelers’ defense record over/under 1.5 sacks?

Jack Sawyer sacked Sam Darnold with 4:31 to play in the game. Sawyer’s first NFL sack put the Pittsburgh defense over 1.5 sacks against Seattle. All but one of 73 respondents took the over and a gained a point on this question.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steelers Win? Yes No Warren More Off. Snaps than Gainwell? Jaylen Warren Jaylen Warren Steelers O/U 99.5 Rush Yards Under Under Washington O/U 1.5 Receptions Under Under Steelers O/U 1.5 Sacks Over Over

Tiebreaker: How many passing yards will Aaron Rodgers have against the Seahawks?

With 19 respondents answering four of five questions correctly, the tiebreaker—predicting Aaron Rodgers’ passing yards—was crucial. Rodgers threw for 203 yards before exiting late in the game, compared to the median prediction of 255 yards. The 19 respondents who answered four of five questions correctly fell just short of a perfect score, which would have earned a five-point bonus.

Pius Street Uke predicted 211 passing yards, missing the tiebreaker (203 yards) by 8 yards, and Slim Stew won with a 210-yard prediction, just 7 yards off.

Kudos Slim Stew! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Stats are Facts holds the lead with 9 points, followed by a three-way tie for second (ginko18, Andi B, Grey Duck) at 8 points each. Fourteen respondents are tied for fifth with 7 points, and 18 are tied at 6 points.

Stats are Facts remains in first for a second consecutive week. 24 respondents with 5 points are just one point shy of making the leaderboard, including this week’s winner, Slim Stew.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions.

Here is the final 2025 leaderboard after Week 2:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Stats are Facts 9 First Ginko18 8 Second (tie) -1 Andi B 8 Second (tie) Grey Duck 8 Second (tie) +1 Green Bastard 7 Fifth (tie) -2 DLFoot 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Jason W 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Style Points 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Deep-derp 7 Fifth (tie) -3 Pius Street Uke 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Scorpio 7 Fifth (tie) -3 Peter Petersen 7 Fifth (tie) -2 TommyG21 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Sunshine State Steel 7 Fifth (tie) -3 SteelersFan 7 Fifth (tie) -3 Steeler fever 7 Fifth (tie) -2 Big Sage 7 Fifth (tie) -3 Wes Lee 6 18th (tie) -15 Brian Tollini 6 18th (tie) -15 Nolrog 6 18th (tie) -14 Augustin-ARG 6 18th (tie) -15 Beeze 6 18th (tie) -15 Steely McBeam 6 18th (tie) -14 Richard Prezel 6 18th (tie) -16 HypoCycloid 6 18th (tie) -14 Buckeye Steel 6 18th (tie) -15 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 6 18th (tie) -15 Steel_Man24 6 18th (tie) -15 Ratsotex 6 18th (tie) -15 Doc Ellis D 6 18th (tie) -14 GhotiFish 6 18th (tie) -15 Paul P 6 18th (tie) -15 Bung 6 18th (tie) -15 LAPDOG 6 18th (tie) -15 Nick Lawrence 6 18th (tie) -15 Banastre Tarleton 6 18th (tie) -15 Ralph Neeley 6 18th (tie) -15 Pretty Neat 6 18th (tie) -15 NewGuy68 6 18th (tie) -15

*New to the leaderboard