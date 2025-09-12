Week 2 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Week 1 is in the books, and boy was it a doozy. A back-and-forth game which felt like it took years off the lives of Steelers fans ended in a 34-32 Pittsburgh win. There were a lot of positives to take from the game. Aaron Rodgers lit it up, throwing for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns. Newcomers like DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey had a hand in the victory as well.

The game had plenty of ugly moments for Pittsburgh, too, with glaring issues on both sides of the run game. The Steelers allowed Breece Hall to rush for over five yards per carry, and they only picked up 53 yards on the ground.

That is going to have to change against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The Steelers seem to be confident things will get better, which is a good sign. In front of a raucous crowd for their home opener, we’ll see if the Steelers come out with some more intensity Sunday.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Seahawks?

2 – Will Jaylen Warren play more offensive snaps than Kenneth Gainwell in Week 2?

3 – Will the Steelers gain over/under 99.5 rushing yards against Seattle?

4 – Will Darnell Washington have over/under 1.5 receptions against Seattle?

5- Does The Steelers’ defense record over/under 1.5 sacks in Week 2?

Tiebreaker: How many passing yards will Aaron Rodgers have against the Seahawks?

Recap: Week 1 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

And we’re off! We had 69 respondents in the first week of the contest. That’s the most since 2020 when we had 77. We normally average about 50 a week. Next week, we will return to the traditional Question 1. You spoke, we heard.

Q1: Who will be the first Pittsburgh Steeler to score a touchdown in 2025?

Despite 11 players being named, no one had Ben Skowronek score the Steelers’ first touchdown in 2025. Jaylen Warren led with 19 votes, followed by Darnell Washington (12), Pat Freiermuth (11), DK Metcalf (7), Roman Wilson (6), Jonnu Smith and Calvin Austin III (4), and Kenneth Gainwell (3). Scotty Miller, Connor Heyward, and T.J. Watt each received one vote.

Q2: Will the Steeler’s defense record over/under 2.5 sacks?

The Steelers’ defense disappointed fans. Eighty-seven percent (60 of 69) predicted the Steelers dropping Justin Fields at least times. The elusive Fields avoided at least three sacks. Alex Highsmith recorded the lone sack in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Fields scored on a keeper two plays later.

Q3: Will Aaron Rodgers have over/under 2.5 TD passes against the Jets?

We predicted Aaron Rodgers throwing one or two touchdown passes. But only 10 percent (7 of 69) foresaw Rodgers throwing for over 2.5 touchdowns. Rodgers threw his third TD pass at the start of the fourth quarter. And thanks to Kenneth Gainwell forcing a fumble on the kickoff, Rodgers threw a fourth less than a minute later. All of them were needed in the Steelers’ two-point win.

Q4: Who finishes with more receiving yards – DK Metcalf or the TE group?

Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth combined for eight receptions and 43 yards, with no targets for Darnell Washington or Connor Heyward. DK Metcalf, on just four receptions, racked up 83 yards, mostly after the catch, outgaining the tight end group. Only 11.6% (8 of 69) correctly picked Metcalf, a surprising outcome given the tight ends’ numbers advantage.

Q5: Do the Steelers hold the Jets over/under 22.5 yards per kick return?

The only question we got correct as a group. The Jets gained 29.4 yards per kick return despite fumbling one away. Just over 62 percent (43 of 69) of respondents predicted the Steelers’ kickoff coverage unit failing to hold the Jets under 22.5 yards a return. In 2024, the NFL average kickoff return was 27.6 yards.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers First Steeler Scoring TD in 2025? Jaylen Warren Ben Skowronek Steelers’ defense over/under 2.5 sacks? Over Under Aaron Rodgers over/under 2.5 TD passes Under Over DK Metcalf or TE group more receiving yards? TE Group DK Metcalf Jets over/under 22.5 yards per kick

return? Over Over

Tiebreaker: How many total rushing yards will the Steelers offense gain against the Jets?

The tiebreaker—predicting the Steelers’ total rushing yards—proved critical, with the team managing only 53 yards, far below the median prediction of 118 yards.

Longtime respondent Ginko18 and newcomer Stats are Facts both answered three of five questions correctly. The tiebreaker came down to the Steelers’ total rushing yards, with Ginko18 predicting 85 yards and Stats are Facts predicting 84 yards, closer to the actual 53 yards. Congrats to Stats are Facts for winning by a yard!

Kudos Stats are Facts! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Get ready for Week 2’s questions, where we’ll return to the traditional Question 1 format and see if we can improve on our 1-for-5 group performance!

Here is the 2025 leaderboard after the first week: