Week 1 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Finally, we have regular season football. Last night, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the new year. Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers duel it out in Brazil. And on Sunday afternoon, your Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field for the first time against the New York Jets.

The game has some obvious storylines, as both starting quarterbacks are facing their former team. However, it should be interesting to see how the offense and defense look as well. Each unit has some new additions, and the Steelers may start a little slow on both sides of the ball with all those fresh faces.

Still, it’s a game the Steelers should win. We’ll see if they can get started on the right foot once again this year.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who will be the first Pittsburgh Steeler to score a touchdown in 2025?

2 – Will the Steeler’s defense record over/under 2.5 sacks?

3 – Will Aaron Rodgers have over/under 2.5 TD passes against the Jets?

4 – Who gains more receiving yards – DK Metcalf or the TE group?

5- Does the Steelers kick coverage unit hold the Jets over/under 22.5 yards per kick return?

Tiebreaker: The Steelers running game may determine the success of the offense this season: How many total rushing yards will the Steelers offense gain against the Jets?

Recap: Last Weekend Before 2025 Regular Season: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

This is the final practice recap. This week the regular season Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions begins. Answer carefully! Could be the difference in being a weekly winner!

Q1: Will the Steelers augment the WR room before next Friday (Sept. 5)?

The Steelers have not added to the WR room yet. 21 of 24 voters believe the room is set for the first game.

Q2: Will the Steelers sign any additional players to their practice squad before Week 1 from outside the organization?

The Steelers signed LB Jon Rhattigan, who has special teams experience. This may be a hedge against Nick Herbig’s injury who is questionable to play. The Steelers released WR Robert Woods to make room on the practice squad. 11 of 24 voters believed the Steelers would add a player to the practice squad this week.

Q3: Will the Steelers defense record more sacks than the offense gives up in Week 1?

Steelers Depot readers optimistic about the defense. 21 of 24 believe the defense will record more sacks than the Jets. Sacks and turnovers may determine the result of several games. Hope the Steelers start out strong.

Q4: Which position group is the strongest on the Steelers’ roster?

On offense, the tight end group received 4 votes as the strongest position group on the team. The OLBs received 9 votes as the strongest group. Defensive line and the overall LB group (inside & outside) got 3 votes. The cornerbacks got 2 votes and even special teams mentioned.

Q5: Are you happy or disappointed that the Steelers haven’t added a receiver yet?

Generally, readers were neither happy nor disappointed the Steelers have not added a receiver yet. Bung captured the general sentiment by saying, “meh.. I’d (and everyone else on this site) love a solid WR2 but let’s see what happens with Roman and Calvin sharing the role.. if DK goes down NO ONE is going to be happy that nobody was added.”

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steelers add to WR room by next Friday? No TBD Add new player to practice squad before

Week 1? No Yes Steelers D more sacks than the O gives up? Yes TBD Steelers Strongest position group? OLB Your Call Happy or sad Steelers haven’t added a receiver? Meh Your Call

Tiebreaker: How many total yards (passing and rushing) will the Steelers offense gain in Week 1?

We won’t know how many total yards the Steelers will gain against the Jets until Sunday afternoon. But the median prediction of 347.5 yards would exceed that of every game from last season, sans five. They averaged about 339 yards a game in 2024. The median prediction isn’t a bad start.

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is here! Best of luck answering the questions this season!

2025 FN5Q Contest Details

The 2025 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest, run by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery), kicks off September 5, 2025, with weekly $25 prizes and a Steelers Depot polo option. Answer five questions plus a tiebreaker; the closest tiebreaker wins ties. Cumulative points track correct answers, with a five-point bonus for perfect weeks. Participation earns one point weekly. Reply to your original post to revise answers before kickoff. Top prizes: $100 (first), $75 (second), $25 (third), payable via PayPal. Unclaimed winnings go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or can be redirected to the prize pool. Full rules available on request. Questions? Hit up David on X (@subBurgher) or Instagram (quarternelson). Test your Steelers knowledge tonight!