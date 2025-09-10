‘Wearing Him Down:’ Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Explains Team’s Plan For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock in his first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for almost 25o yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t look like a washed up 41-year-old quarterback while leading the Steelers to victory. However, some are unsure if Rodgers can repeat that performance. This week, he’ll look to prove them wrong against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite Rodgers’ splendid Week 1 performance, Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams doesn’t sound too worried about facing the four-time NFL MVP.

“I think it’s harder to go against scrambling quarterbacks,” Williams said Wednesday via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Twitter. “I think, in those moments, you try to change the way you pass rush. You try to change the way you have gap integrity.

“I think Aaron, he still has an arm, he can still make all the throws in the world, but when it comes to making plays on his feet, I think he’s not the same as he was when he was younger. I think it’s, for us, getting to the spot, getting in his face, getting hits on him as much as possible and just wearing him down.”

Leonard Williams on facing the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/ZTV2tBLrYH — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2025

Williams isn’t wrong about Rodgers. While he wasn’t a scrambler in his prime, he could make plays with his legs. Rodgers routinely escaped the pocket to buy time and make throws downfield.

However, at this stage of his career, that’s not as much of a part of his game. Rodgers is better suited to be a true pocket passer. He’s not a statue, though, as seen in Week 1. While Rodgers didn’t look like Lamar Jackson, he still managed to avoid some pressures and get outside the pocket.

Despite Rodgers’ status as a legend, Williams sounds confident in the Seahawks’ game plan. Perhaps that’s because they played Rodgers when he was with the New York Jets last year. The two teams squared off in Week 13, and the Seahawks won, 26-21. Rodgers didn’t have a great day, with Williams getting a pick-six off him.

LEO TAKES IT HOME. pic.twitter.com/BzcOiWAM5g — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2024

“He definitely had a funny comment after that interception last year,” Williams said via video from Condotta. “He said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ I’m gonna see if he remembers that.”

While the Seahawks got the better of Rodgers last year, that shouldn’t give them too much confidence. He’s with a new team and looks rejuvenated after a change of scenery. Alongside DK Metcalf, who spent the first six years of his career with the Seahawks, Rodgers could be in for a much better showing against Seattle.

However, it’ll be up to the Steelers’ offensive line to slow down Williams and company. It didn’t protect Rodgers well enough in Week 1. This week, that needs to change. Otherwise, Williams’ stategy to rattle Rodgers could cost the Steelers the game.