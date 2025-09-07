‘We Played Like Shit Today:’ LB Patrick Queen Unhappy With Defensive Effort

Patrick Queen and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense can work while they win. Even in a hard-fought Week One victory, the Steelers’ defense didn’t live up to high expectations. Floated as a potentially historic unit by Mike Tomlin this season, Pittsburgh looked like they’d have their hands full with a high school JV squad. From the first series, the New York Jets imposed their will and racked up 32 points. It turned what most expected into a rock fight into a high-scoring affair. Queen didn’t mince words about his or his unit’s debut.

“We played like shit today,” Queen told reporters postgame via The Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Patrick Queen was happy with the win, of course, and with the way the Steelers D got two late critical stops. But he wasn’t satisfied — at all — with the defense effort overall. “We played like shit today.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 7, 2025

The numbers, nor the eye test, disagree. New York rolled for 394 yards and averaged 6.4-yards per play. New head coach Aaron Glenn ran at will with success. By halftime, the Jets racked up over 100 yards rushing and finished the game with nearly 200. New York finished 50 percent on third down, had a key 4th-and-goal touchdown, and Justin Fields had one of his best performances as a passer. He ended the game completing 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and was sacked only once. He rushed for both of the offense’s ground game scores.

On tape, Pittsburgh was bullied at the line of scrimmage. The front seven struggled to get off blocks and knock New York off schedule. Running back Breece Hall found rushing lanes, pressure on Fields was limited and unsuccessful when it got home, and WR Garrett Wilson wasn’t bottled up. He caught Fields’ lone score for 33 yards and moved the sticks throughout most of the game. At least, until CB Jalen Ramsey called game.

Queen himself was largely quiet. He tied for a team-high eight tackles and had a hit late on Fields, but his performance certainly wasn’t notable.

Even as the defense tightened up in moments and ultimately closed out the game, Pittsburgh’s performance was poor. Not having DL Derrick Harmon nor EDGE Nick Herbig, along with three in-game injuries, were factors but not excuses. Pittsburgh wasn’t surprised by anything New York did. They knew Fields could run. They knew Hall and company would be involved early and often. They knew Wilson was the top passing game target. Execution was the problem and must be corrected if the Steelers want to hang with potent in-division offenses like Baltimore and Cincinnati.

The good news is Pittsburgh found a way to win in spite of playing sub-par football. The defense will enjoy a trip home for Sunday’s opener at Acrisure Stadium against a Seattle Seahawks team that has its fair share of weapons. Pittsburgh can’t win every game by outscoring the opponent, and a better-looking defense will calm early concerns over how good the Steelers’ unit truly is.