‘We Know Where They’re Gonna Be:’ Mike Vrabel Not Surprised By Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers talked all offseason about being multiple defensively, changing up looks and providing challenges to opposing offenses.

Through two weeks though, not much has changed. Granted, injuries might be playing a part in that, but when it comes to alignment, the Steelers aren’t doing anything different.

For New England Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel, it’ll be a pretty simple game Sunday at Foxboro. The Patriots just have to control the line of scrimmage, especially against a front where they know they’ll be at most of the time.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Sara Walsh from on the field Sunday morning, Vrabel revealed one clear problem with the Steelers’ defensive front that everyone else seems to see, but not the Steelers.

“…We’re gonna have to handle the front. We know where they’re gonna be most of the time,” Vrabel said of the Steelers’ defense, according to video via NFL Network. “Obviously, it’s a physical front, great edge rushers. But obviously if you don’t put the ball in the right places and, and you throw it behind guys, [Jalen] Ramsey and [Darius] Slay and those guys can make plays on it.

“They’ve done it their entire career.”

Knowing where they’re going to be on almost every snap, particularly star pass rusher T.J. Watt, makes it easier for opposing offenses to scheme things up and slow them down.

So far this season, Watt is without a sack. He hasn’t had a sack since the Week 15 matchup last season against the Philadelphia Eagles in which he registered two sacks. He also has just three total pressures. While he remains an elite run defender, teams are running away from him, and are scheming up ways to slow him down as a pass rusher.

He’s become a stationary target over the years, and smart offensive minds have come up with ways to slow him down — and even negate him entirely — in recent games. That’s come with chips, double teams and even triple teams. He’s getting a ton thrown at him, and while it opens up matchups for others to exploit, the Steelers aren’t doing that consistently in recent weeks.

Now, they’ll go against an opponent in the Patriots that have a number of coaches that are very familiar with what the Steelers want to do defensively. Not only Vrabel, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has had a great deal of success carving up the Steelers’ defense from stints as the play caller in New England, Denver and Las Vegas.

After the talk all week about improving communication, getting guys in good situations to succeed, and getting back to playing Steelers football while cleaning up technique and fundamentals, they’ll have a tough task Sunday in Foxboro. They haven’t won there in more than 16 years. And they’re under the microscope defensively.