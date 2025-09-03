‘We Down To Get Grimy’: Keeanu Benton Believes Steelers Have Pieces In Place To Stop The Run

Making improvements to better stop the run was a major point of emphasis this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially coming off the AFC Wild Card beatdown by the Baltimore Ravens in which they allowed 299 rushing yards.

Offseason moves reflected that, including the selections of Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, the Steelers appear better equipped — at least on paper — to stop the run, especially early in the season. They’ll need to do that right out of the gate Sunday against the New York Jets, who aim to be a run-first team under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn with running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen and quarterback Justin Fields.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of the Jets’ run game during his Tuesday press conference, reiterating the need to smash the run early defensively.

Third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton believes the pieces are in place to do just.

“Just the will. I feel like we got some big guys that are in there willing to stop the run,” Benton told reporters Wednesday, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on X. “We’re not all looking just for pass rush or those big stats, or sack stats. We down to get grimy.”

Though the Steelers will be without Harmon Sunday after he suffered an MCL sprain in their preseason finale, they have some solid depth behind him help pick up the slack. Black should see a significant role, especially coming off a dominant training camp and preseason. Meanwhile, veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk has been around the block a time or two and knows how to play in the regular season.

The question remains if Cameron Heyward will play amid his contract dispute, but the expectation seems to be that he’ll be out there Sunday. So will Benton, who transformed his body this offseason to better suit him at nose tackle. He needs to take a step forward as a run defender, and that starts Sunday.

The biggest challenge will be defending Fields, who is a dynamic dual-threat QB, one the Steelers know well. Pittsburgh has plenty of athletic linebackers with great range and has a dynamic OLB duo in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to help set the edge and defend any read-options the Jets might utilize.

Benton wouldn’t disclose what the game plan will be against Fields.

“We’ll find out Sunday,” Benton said, according to a tweet on X from the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

Fields will be a significant challenge, and Tomlin raved about him Tuesday. But the Steelers know how to defend these types of quarterbacks and have had a lot of success. They’ll need that to continue at MetLife Stadium.