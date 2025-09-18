‘We Are Not Getting Knocked Around’: Teryl Austin Says Steelers’ Run Defense Is Fixable

Run defense was one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ greatest problems to end the 2024 season. Derrick Henry left a lasting impression on them, running them over in two different games. Fixing that issue was a priority for them this offseason. Unfortunately, the Steelers’ run defense has been just as bad to start 2025. However, Teryl Austin stressed that physicality isn’t the reason for those issues persisting.

“We were getting knocked around a little bit last year,” Austin said Thursday via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “This year, we are not getting knocked around.”

In Week 1, the Steelers allowed the New York Jets to run for almost 200 yards as a team. Running back Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields tore them apart, the Steelers having few answers for that attack.

But physicality might not have been the main reason for their struggles. The Jets’ offensive scheme was a problem with added element of Fields’ rushing abilities making them tougher to defend.

However, the Steelers faced a different scheme in Week 2. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a far less mobile quarterback than Fields. In that matchup, the Steelers’ run defense actually looked like it improved to start the game. They were far from perfect defensively, but they did not get bullied in the trenches.

However, as the game went on, attrition started to become a problem for the Steelers. Injuries piled up, and they did get knocked around to end the game. The Seahawks’ final touchdown, which iced the game, came on a 19-yard Kenneth Walker III run on 3rd and goal.

Patrick Queen gave a little insight on what he thinks went wrong on that play and blamed himself for being out of position. While he wasn’t the only reason the Steelers’ defense failed on that play, that mistake is more mental than physical, which supports Austin’s point.

None of that excuses the Steelers getting pushed around up front. They can’t continue to allow teams to run all over them. However, if their problems are more mental than physical, then they could be easier to fix. The Steelers’ defense is full of talent and shouldn’t be getting knocked around. They have the pieces to be great, but they need to put them together.