Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 73)

Sept. 25 – Ep. 73: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win over the New England Patriots. We discuss the five turnovers the Steelers forced, Derrick Harmon’s debut, the defensive struggles, and the disappearing run game. We also decide whether we would assess the Steelers’ defense as positive or negative given all of its ups and downs.

For the second topic, we preview the Steelers’ Sunday game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings. We discuss Brian Flores and how the Vikings DC could make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable and the Steelers’ offense one-dimensional. We also talk some individual matchups that will be important for the outcome of the game.

For the third topic, we go over injuries and roster moves for both teams.

