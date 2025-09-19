Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 72)

Sept. 19 – Ep. 72: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Ross McCorkle and Joe Clark recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-17 Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. We discuss the run defense woes with a focus on NT Keeanu Benton. We also talk about Kaleb Johnson’s role now and moving forward after his costly kick-return gaffe.

For the second topic, we preview the matchup against the New England Patriots and what to watch for Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Several of the Patriots’ strengths will test some of the Steelers’ biggest pain points. We discuss specific player matchups that could shape the game and wonder if Jaylen Warren gets more involved after an impressive Week 2 performance.

For the third topic, we go over injuries and roster moves for both teams.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

