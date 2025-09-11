Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 71)

Sept. 11 – Ep. 71: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets. We discuss Aaron Rodgers’ big game, Arthur Smith’s schematic wins, the run-game struggles on both sides of the ball and more.

For the second topic, we preview the Steelers’ Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. We highlight what we’d like to see improve and some matchups to watch.

For the third topic, we go over the Steelers’ injuries and roster moves, including the addition of S Jabrill Peppers.

