Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 70)

Sept. 4 – Ep. 70: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start with the latest on Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s contract situation, including statements from his coaches and teammates. This was taped before he was spotted out of uniform during practice Thursday.

For the second topic, we preview Week 1 with Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers facing off against each other on opposite teams from last season. Is there an advantage on either side? We discuss that and give our top matchup and X factor for Sunday’s game.

For the third topic, we give our season record prediction, including the playoffs and explain our choices. We also work through a few key prop bet categories.

Thank you for joining us for this 37-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.