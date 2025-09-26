Watch: The Depot 180 — September 26 — Episode 546

Episode 546 — September 26, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In this episode, I discuss the Steelers’ arrival in Ireland and how they may be ignoring the advice of sleep experts, choosing to sleep on the plane and take long naps after landing. I also look at whether this approach could lead to a repeat of the 2013 London game, when the team looked half asleep on the field.

