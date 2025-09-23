Watch: The Depot 180 — September 23 — Episode 545

Episode 545 — Sept. 23, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers achieved a rare win in Foxboro by a score of 21-14. In today’s episode, I discuss how they needed every last one of their five turnovers to get the win and why that probably isn’t good for team performance overall. I also discuss the week ahead, with a long trip to Ireland to play the Minnesota Vikings.

