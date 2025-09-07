Watch: Aaron Rodgers Leads Steelers To First Week One Opening-Drive TD In 16 Years

Literal decades in the making, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally have a Week 1 opening-drive TD. The Aaron Rodgers era began with a bang, the new Steelers QB leading the offense downfield and into the end zone Sunday against the New York Jets. It’s the Steelers’ first opening-drive score to begin a season since 2008 and the team’s first in any regular-season game since Week 16 of the 2023 season. After being sacked on his first drop back, Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense recovered and finished the drive with Rodgers hitting WR Ben Skowronek for a 22-yard touchdown.

On the score, Rodgers booted right and hit Skowronek working left to right, wide open for the touchdown.

RODGERS FIRST TD AS A STEELER #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zgPs1afg95 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 7, 2025

Rodgers went 4-of-5 on the drive for 62 yards and that touchdown. He converted two 3rd and 10s, hitting WR DK Metcalf and TE Pat Freiermuth for completions. RB Kenneth Gainwell was key in pass protection and recorded three of the team’s four carries on the drive, rushing for 13 yards.

The opening drive touchdown broke several droughts. The last Week 1 first-drive touchdown Pittsburgh recorded came in 2008 when RB Willie Parker, a man who has been retired more than 15 years, recorded a 7-yard rushing touchdown against the Houston Texans. The Steelers’ streak was the NFL’s second-longest active one. Only the Texans had a longer stretch, failing to do so since 2006.

Pittsburgh’s last opening-drive touchdown in any game occurred in 2023 when QB Mason Rudolph found WR George Pickens for an 86-yard touchdown in a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers entered the game with the league’s second-longest drought only surpassed by the Seattle Seahawks, who hadn’t done so since Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Fast starts have been rare for the Steelers in recent years. Mike Tomlin’s repeatedly downplayed the concern but it’s a refreshing start, figuratively and literally, for Pittsburgh to open 2025.