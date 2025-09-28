Watch: Quirky Rule Takes Away Steelers Defensive TD Early In Dublin Game

Things didn’t look good for the Pittsburgh Steelers on their first offensive drive of the game, but the defense appeared to make a big splash immediately at Croke Park in Dublin.

Until an official review changed a significant play for the Steelers.

Steelers safety Chuck Clark stripped the ball out of Minnesota Vikings’ running back Jordan Mason’s hands, leading to a 60-yard scoop and score, igniting Croke Park. Turns out, Mason was touching the ball out of bounds, making it a dead ball at the spot of the fumble, retaining possession for the Vikings.

It was a great play from Clark to strip the ball from Mason, and Ramsey was on the spot to scoop and race down the sideline for the score, setting off a fun celebration in Dublin. But that tricky thing called the rule book changed things.

Mason wisely tried to get his hand back on the football. While doing so, he was lying with his lower half out of bounds. Once, he touched the football, and because he had done it before Ramsey picked it up, it was a dead ball at the spot.

The splash from the Steelers seemed to be a continuation of the terrific work they did last week defensively, forcing five fumbles against the New England Patriots in a big road win.

It wasn’t meant to be, though.

With possession of the ball again, the Vikings marched down the field and looked to be in position to punch one into the end zone. However, a key third-down sack of Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz by Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen on an unblocked blitz forced Minnesota to settle for a field goal.