Watch: Kaleb Johnson’s Massive Mistake Leads To Seahawks Touchdown

Things have not gone well for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson on kick returns. They turned dreadful Sunday in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.

Following a 54-yard field goal Jason Myers to give the Seahawks a 17-14 lead, Johnson had a massive gaffe on the ensuing kickoff, touching the football in the landing zone and then never recovering it in the end zone, resulting in a Seattle touchdown and a 24-14 lead.

Here’s the mistake from Johnson, which led to him being benched on the ensuing kickoff for Jaylen Warren.

What a massive mental mistake from the Steelers rookie. He’s struggled on kickoff returns since the preseason and even had a fumble in the season opener against the New York Jets that was fortunately recovered by the Steelers.

But on Sunday against the Seahawks, there was no excusing the mistake, which led directly to a touchdown and a 10-point Seattle lead.

In the new format, if the ball is kicked off and is in the landing zone between the 20-yard line and the goal line, it must be returned. Additionally, a kick that comes down in the landing zone but then bounces into the end zone must be returned or downed by the receiving team.

On Johnson’s mistake, the ball bounced in the landing zone and went over Johnson’s helmet. He touched the ball in the process, too, and seemingly didn’t understand the rules, standing there believing the ball would be blown dead in the end zone.

Instead, it resulted in a George Holani recovery for the score.

Johnson’s brain cramp calls to mind the Barry Foster mistake from the 1990 season that resulted in a San Francisco 49ers touchdown.

Barry Foster had a similar gaffe against the 49ers in 1990. https://t.co/DSTVvmlEkV pic.twitter.com/mT3wVUMCuq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 14, 2025

It’s a shame that Johnson is on the wrong end of this. It’s been a rough transition to the NFL for the former Iowa standout. And this doesn’t make it any better.