Watch: James Conner Becomes Second Ex-Steelers RB To Suffer Serious Injury Sunday

Less than an hour after Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris sustained what appeared to be a severe Achilles injury, Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner suffered a similar fate. Conner went down with an apparent major ankle injury early in the second half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Conner’s ankle bent awkwardly after being tackled. Fair warning below – don’t watch the video if you’re squeamish.

WAY too many injuries today…Cardinals RB James Conner is being carted off the field after being tackled very awkwardly. The broadcast did not show the replay– very telling of the severity of the injury. pic.twitter.com/Qpi26CUrrX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 21, 2025

Per reporter Vic Tafur, on-hand covering the game, the crowd reacted with an audible “gasp” after seeing the replay.

Crowd gasps after replays of the James Conner injury. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 21, 2025

Players immediately knelt on the field and offered their support for Conner. He was taken off on a cart for further examination.

Before the injury, Conner rushed nine times for 22 yards while catching three passes for 15 yards. His season was off to a quiet start, 75 rushing yards and one touchdown through the team’s first two games. With Conner unavailable, RB Trey Benson assumes a clear No. 1 role.

A third-round pick out of Pitt in 2017, injuries have always been an obstacle for him. He struggled to stay healthy with the Steelers, missing 14 games over four years with the team. When healthy, Conner played well and produced a healthy 4.3-yards per carry for Pittsburgh. A fan favorite for his personality and story of beating cancer, Mike Tomlin made the hard decision to part with him after Conner’s rookie contract expired.

He signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season. In a rotational role, he made the second Pro Bowl of his career that year and had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023 and 2024. Last season, he played in a career-high 16 games and signed a $19 million extension late in the year. Now, it’s fair to wonder when he’ll get back on the field.

Unlike Harris’ Chargers, the Steelers aren’t slated to face the Cardinals this season. Arizona may offer more information on Conner post-game, but first reaction indicates his injury is severe and could, as with Harris, cost him the rest of the season.