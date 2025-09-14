Watch: Jalen Ramsey Picks Off First Pass As A Steeler

After looking pretty rough on the first drive of the game Sunday, allowing two third-down conversions and then a 21-yard touchdown, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey made an immediate impact on the very next drive.

Ramsey, who called game in Week 1 with a huge hit on the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson on fourth down to break up a pass, picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold near midfield, giving him his first interception as a Steeler.

The interception was Ramsey’s 25th of his career and came at a big point early in the game. With the Steelers trailing 7-3 after an opening-drive field goal from Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh needed an answer defensively after a dreadful first drive.

Time and time again early in the season, Ramsey is proving to be that answer for the defense.

In coverage against new Seattle receiver Cooper Kupp, Ramsey stepped in front of a late, errant throw from Darnold, taking advantage of the pass that was slightly behind Kupp toward the Seattle sideline for the interception.

Acquired via trade on June 30 from the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster move along with tight end Jonnu Smith for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramsey has proven to be the physical presence the Steelers have needed in the secondary. He’s a ballhawk, too, and showed it on the interception, creating splash immediately in the Steelers’ home opener.

Last week against the Jets, Ramsey allowed just six receiving yards, breaking up a pass on the final drive and belting Wilson to help the Steelers win the game. He had struggles on the first drive of the game against Seattle Sunday, allowing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to convert two 3rd and longs. Ramsay then was burned by Horton on a play where he appeared to be expecting help over the top.

But as any great player does, he shook off the first-drive issues and bounced back in a significant way. The interception helped lead to another Chris Boswell field goal, making it a 7-6 game at Acrisure Stadium.