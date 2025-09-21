Watch: Jabrill Peppers Forces Fumble In Revenge Game Against Patriots

In his first matchup against the New England Patriots just a few weeks after being cut, new Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers made his presence felt Sunday in Foxboro.

Seeing an increased role defensively, Peppers forced a fumble on Patriots running back Antonio Gibson in the third quarter, giving the Steelers three straight drives in which they forced a turnover.

Take a look at Peppers’ forced fumble on Gibson.

Good form tackle from Peppers, going low and getting his helmet and shoulder on Gibson’s right arm, leading to the ball popping out. Peppers also recovered his forced fumble, marking a special day for him in his return to Foxboro.

The Steelers signed Peppers on Sept. 9, shoring up the safety room with standout DeShon Elliott sidelined by a knee injury. Though he didn’t see any defensive action in Week 2, Peppers had a role on special teams, and then really stepped up defensively in Week 3, playing significant snaps against his former team.

He made a nice play in the flat in the first half, triggering downhill to stick wide receiver Mack Hollins for a short gain. But he saved his best for the play in the third quarter, forcing the fumble on Gibson.

Though the Steelers’ offense didn’t do anything with the turnover, it was nice to see Peppers making a splash play, and doing so against his former team, which basically told him he wasn’t good enough, made it all that much sweeter.