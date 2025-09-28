Watch: DK Metcalf Scores Longest International TD In NFL History

One play after a punt, the Pittsburgh Steelers let DK Metcalf be DK Metcalf.

It resulted in an 80-yard touchdown on a quick slant from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf outran the Minnesota Vikings’ defense, getting a key block from Calvin Austin III at the end to make it a 14-3 game in Dublin.

He made history in the process, scoring the longest touchdown in international action in NFL history.

Metcalf has been red-hot to start the game. On the first scoring drive of the game, Metcalf was fed the rock from Rodgers, resulting in three receptions for 42 yards, surpassing his total from Week 3 against New England. He made a great catch on a downfield shot over cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, too, showing what type of game it was going to be.

Coming into the matchup with the Vikings, Metcalf’s workload and production were in question. He had just 10 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, seeing just 17 targets. It led to head coach Mike Tomlin receiving questions last Tuesday about the targets and if he had any concerns about the Steelers’ ability to get Metcalf the football.

Tomlin noted it was due to what defenses were doing, opening things up for others within the offense. But on Sunday, Metcalf is being fed the football. He’s up to four receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown, marking his best performance as a Steeler to date.

Hopefully, there’s more of that throughout the day at Croke Park.