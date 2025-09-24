Watch: DeShon Elliott, Joey Porter Jr. Return To Steelers’ Practice

Mike Tomlin left the door open for both CB Joey Porter Jr. and S DeShon Elliott to return for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, and today marks a great first step toward that happening. According to a video from 93.7 The Fan on X, both were in pads and practicing with the team today.

DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter in #Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/jHUpyroJjT — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 24, 2025

Both Elliott and Porter exited the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets with injuries. Elliott’s foot got stuck in the turf and his knee bent the wrong way while Porter experienced hamstring tightness.

The initial word on Porter was that he was just taken out of the game as a precaution, but he proceeded to miss the next two games. Elliott’s injury looked more serious at first, but the Steelers quickly received good news with reports that he would only miss a couple games.

The above video appears to show both players moving well in individual drills, which is a good sign. Seeing their level of participation in practice is the next step toward playing Sunday in Ireland. The first practice report should surface over the next couple hours. If both are limited participants, tomorrow will become very important to see if they improve to full participants before the team travels to Ireland Thursday evening. Tomlin did note that the travel schedule is not going to be a significant component in determining either player’s availability.

The secondary is supposed to be a Steelers strength this season, but early attrition forced them to pivot. With the entire starting secondary being new to the Steelers’ roster, they’ve had to hold back some of their schematics. The hope is that the vanilla defense and injuries are the main driving force behind the unit’s poor start to the season.

The Steelers could sure use both Porter and Elliott against the Vikings, who have elite weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson at their disposal.