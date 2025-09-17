Watch: Derrick Harmon Practices For First Time Since Knee Injury

First-round rookie DT Derrick Harmon has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a preseason knee injury, according to video from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

“Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon, wearing a hefty knee brace on his right leg, practiced for the first time since his MCL sprain in the preseason finale,” Pryor wrote.

Harmon told the media before practice today that he is “ready to go” when his number is called. Mike Tomlin painted a less optimistic picture on Tuesday during his weekly press conference when he said Harmon is questionable “at best” for the Steelers’ Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

As always, practice participation will dictate if Harmon makes his regular-season debut in Foxboro. Tomlin mentioned that the quality of that participation is particularly important for a rookie player like Harmon.

The Steelers could sure use an infusion of young talent given their defensive line woes over the first two weeks. Harmon may not be the solution right away in his first game with a less-than-100-percent knee, but it’s a first step toward a long-term solution this week and beyond. Harmon was their first-round pick for a reason, and all reports indicated they were very pleased with him during OTAs and training camp prior to the injury.

Harmon had three total tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss, in the preseason. He was, and remains, listed as the team’s starting defensive end. As soon as the Steelers can get him up to speed, expect him to play a lot. Isaiahh Loudermilk was just placed on IR, so Yahya Black and Daniel Ekuale are the primary options to start until Harmon ramps up to full participation.

The Steelers’ first injury report of the week should be released within the next hour or two this afternoon. If he’s limited, it will be worth monitoring how quickly he can get to full as an indication of his game status for Sunday.