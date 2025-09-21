Watch: Derrick Harmon Records First NFL Sack

Seeing his first NFL snaps after missing the first two weeks with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon is wasting no time making an impact.

On a key third down in the first quarter Sunday in Foxboro, Harmon showed off some of his pass-rush prowess, taking down New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye — with some help from veteran Cameron Heyward — for his first NFL sack.

Take a look at the play.

Harmon was one of the best pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in college football last season at Oregon, leading the country in pressures at the position with 55. His return to action was a welcome boost for the Steelers, even if he might be on a snap count.

Harmon looked quite good during the preseason before going down with the injury. He recorded a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Steelers’ second preseason game, showing off his power.

While the play Sunday against the Patriots was largely due to Heyward breaking free on a well-timed and schemed-up interior twist, Harmon did well to stay in his rush lane against the mobile Maye. And he finished the play once he was presented the opportunity.

Right now, statisticians are splitting the sack between Harmon and Heyward, but after review it might be fully credited to Harmon, which could hinder Heyward’s chase for 8.0 sacks to reach incentives this season. Heyward already has a sack of Maye, too.

But it’s great to see Harmon making an impact for the Steelers’ defense in his return.