Watch: Christian Kuntz’s Perfect Snap

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re nerding out about Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teams. Chris Boswell’s Week One will be remembered for his game-winning 60-yard field goal to beat the New York Jets. He kicked a 56-yarder earlier in the game for his first field goal of the season. A great kick, but also a perfect snap from LS Christian Kuntz.

We talk through what made it a perfect snap and appreciate a great operation of a snap, hold and kick for three points.

