‘Vrabel Knows Art’s Offense Inside And Out:’ Former Steelers TE Offers Warning Ahead Of Patriots Game

Arthur Smith once worked for Mike Vrabel. Sunday, they’ll be coaching on opposite sidelines. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt thinks it’ll be hard for the Steelers’ offense to surprise the Patriots’ defense. The small fraternity that is coaching offers plenty of links for this Week 3 game.

“They definitely have a lot in common, and Vrabel knows Art’s offense inside and out,” Pruitt told the PPG’s Brian Batko in a recent interview.

Vrabel was the Tennessee Titans’ head coach when Smith first became an NFL offensive coordinator. Tennessee hired Vrabel in 2018 with Smith as one of the few holdovers from the previous regime, ascending into a coordinator role for the first time. The move paid off. Resuscitating former first-round bust QB Ryan Tannehill’s career and vaulting RB Derrick Henry into a prominent role, the Titans found their offensive identity and success. In Smith’s second year, Tennessee finished 10th in scoring and in 2020, it became the No. 4 unit.

Sharing a building for three years, Vrabel knows exactly how Smith wants to run his offense. His philosophy, his strengths, and his weaknesses. That cuts both ways as Smith knows how Vrabel operates, but Pruitt says the advantage has gone to Vrabel in past matchups.

“We went up there to Tennessee. We were in in Atlanta, and played Vrabel,” Pruitt said. “We lost on the last drive of the game. We had some things in that week for me and [Jonnu Smith] and Vrabel kinda read it like a book.”

That game came midway through 2023, a 28-23 Titans win over the Falcons. Atlanta’s running attack performed well but its quarterbacks were sacked six times. Tennessee got the final fourth down stop to seal the game.

Through two games the Patriots have struggled to stop passing attacks. But their pass rush and run defense have been strong, boasting a strong front seven similar to the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks that’s given Pittsburgh fits. The pressure is on Rodgers and Smith to counterpunch, and for Smith to best the man who helped him on his coaching journey.