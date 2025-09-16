Vikings Will Be Without RB Aaron Jones Week 4 Versus Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less star player to worry about when they play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. According to Tom Pelissero on X, they are placing RB Aaron Jones on IR. He is now required to miss at least four games, which puts him out next week in Ireland.

The #Vikings are placing starting RB Aaron Jones on injured reserve, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Jones was ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. Now he’s out for at least four more games. pic.twitter.com/61pxXlrrui — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2025

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and only had five carries before he exited the game. Aaron Jones is listed as their RB1, but he’s only had 16 total touches so far this season through two games. Jordan Mason was already playing a larger role.

Jones has played against the Steelers twice in his career. In total, he had 28 carries for 83 yards and zero rushing touchdowns with another seven receptions for 70 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.

They could also be without QB J.J. McCarthy. He had a sore ankle on Monday, which prompted the Vikings to further examine a possible injury. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, all but ruling him out for Week 3. It’s not impossible that he would play in Ireland, but that’s a tough matchup against T.J. Watt and the Steelers if he’s at any risk of re-injury.

If McCarthy is unable to go, Carson Wentz will get the start. Though injuries and other circumstances derailed his once-promising career, Wentz lit up the Steelers in his rookie season back in 2016. He completed 23 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns that day. The only other time he played them was in 2020 when he had 20 completions for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Their offense could be without a lot of firepower, but they will also be getting Jordan Addison back from suspension for the first time. And they still have WR Justin Jefferson. If he gets the start, Wentz will still have plenty of weapons to work with.