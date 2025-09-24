Vikings’ Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Javon Hargrave, Andrew Van Ginkel Among Six DNPs

Ahead of the long, grueling international trip to Dublin, Ireland, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a bit banged up on the injury front, as outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is set to miss the matchup, while safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are continuing to work their way back into the mix.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings are a bit banged up across the board, too. Starting guard Donovan Jackson will miss the matchup due to wrist surgery, while second-year starting QB JJ McCarthy is out with an ankle injury, leading to journeyman veteran Carson Wentz getting the start.

Veteran running back Aaron Jones is also out, though Jordan Mason is a great backup and had a huge day in Week 3.

Injuries could limit the Vikings on the defensive front, with OLB Andrew Van Ginkel and DL Javon Hargrave missing practice on Wednesday with injuries. Still, Minnesota got some good news along the offensive line as center Ryan Kelly and tackle Justin Skule are working back from concussions and were full participants in practice Wednesday.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan posted the Wednesday injury report just moments ago on X.

VIKINGS’ WEEK 4 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OL Donovan Jackson (wrist)

QB JJ McCarthy (ankle)

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)

DL Javon Hargrave (chest)

DL Jonathan Allen (NIR — Rest)

TE Ben Yurosek (knee)

LIMITED

S Josh Metellus (foot)

FULL

OT Justin Skule (concussion)

C Ryan Kelly (concussion)

DT Jalen Redmond (hand)

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell stated Tuesday that he was optimistic that his veteran center, Kelly, could have a normal work week and get back to football action this week. Returning to practice in full is an improvement on what he did last Friday before Week 3 against Cincinnati, a game he ultimately missed.

Kelly’s return to the lineup would be a massive boost for the Vikings, especially against a formidable front like the Steelers. Kelly didn’t allow a pressure in the first two weeks of the season and remains one of the better centers in football.

According to O’Connell, Van Ginkel cleared the concussion protocol, but he’s still dealing with some side effects of the neck injury he suffered in training camp. This has led to a slow start to the week for him ahead of the Dublin trip.

Hargrave has been dealing with a chest injury and played just 11 snaps against the Bengals in Week 3. Missing practice to open the week ahead of his matchup with his former team, the Steelers, could be a big blow to Minnesota’s game plan up front. However, Jalen Redmond has emerged as a force under coordinator Brian Flores and seems to be fine after suffering a hand injury in Week 3.