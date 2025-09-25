Vikings’ Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Andrew Van Ginkel Remains Out, Javon Hargrave Logs Limited Practice

The Minnesota Vikings released their injury report on Thursday ahead of their Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Star OLB Andrew Van Ginkel remained out of practice with a neck injury. That was the worst news for the Vikings. Former Steelers DL Javon Hargrave upgraded to limited after not practicing yesterday with a chest injury. S Josh Metellus, a do-it-all defender for Minnesota, was upgraded from limited to full with a foot injury.

The Vikings posted their Thursday report to their official Twitter account.

VIKINGS’ WEEK 4 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OL Donovan Jackson (wrist)

QB JJ McCarthy (ankle)

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)

DL Jonathan Allen (NIR — Rest)

TE Ben Yurosek (knee)

LT Christian Darrisaw (NIR-Rest)

LIMITED

DL Javon Hargrave (chest)

FULL

OT Justin Skule (concussion)

C Ryan Kelly (concussion)

DT Jalen Redmond (hand)

S Josh Metellus (foot)

We already knew that LG Donovan Jackson and QB JJ McCarthy weren’t going to play with wrist and ankle injuries, respectively, and it now seems as if Van Ginkel is at risk of missing Sunday’s game. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Van Ginkel missed practice yesterday due to the “residual” of a neck injury he’s been dealing with since training camp. The team wasn’t sure about his work this week.

Last week, the team used Van Ginkel situationally. He only played eight snaps, but six of them came in pass-rushing situations. Second-year outside linebacker Dallas Turner played 34 snaps, and the team could do something similar this week if Van Ginkel can play. He had a breakout 2024 campaign with 13 sacks in his first year with the Vikings, and he also played under Brian Flores in Miami.

C Ryan Kelly and backup OT Justin Skule logged their second straight full practice after dealing with concussions, and Kelly should be in line to start on Sunday. That could lead Minnesota to move Michael Jurgens, who replaced Kelly at center, over to guard to replace Jackson. The team could also opt to start Blake Brandel.

Tomorrow will be a big day for Van Ginkel to see if he’s able to practice. TE Ben Yurosek also missed his second straight day of practice with a knee injury, but he likely would only see the field situationally, regardless of whether or not he was healthy.