Vikings’ Week 4 Friday Injury Report: OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, Three Others Ruled Out

The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report of the week and have a couple significant players that will be unavailable to them in Ireland against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. We already knew that QB J.J. McCarthy was unavailable, but OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, TE Ben Yurosek and OG Donovan Jackson are also ruled out.

The Friday injury report comes with game status designations to determine players’ liklihood of playing in the game. Questionable means a 50-50 chance of playing, while doubtful means more likely than not to miss the game. Players can also be ruled out altogether on Friday.

Here ist he final report, per the Vikings on X.

VIKINGS’ WEEK 4 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OL Donovan Jackson (wrist) – OUT

QB JJ McCarthy (ankle) – OUT

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) – OUT

TE Ben Yurosek (knee) – OUT

LIMITED

S Harrison Smith (NIR-Rest)

FULL

OT Justin Skule (concussion)

C Ryan Kelly (concussion)

DT Jalen Redmond (hand)

S Josh Metellus (foot)

DL Javon Hargrave (chest)

Van Ginkel was unable to practice all week, but it still comes as a bit of a surprise that he is ruled out. He is a big part of what they do on defense, but the Vikings have 2024 first-round OLB Dallas Turner waiting in the wings behind him. Their depth is strong, but Van Ginkel was a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro player for them last season. He played more on the left side than the right so far this season, which means he would have been up against Troy Fautanu.

Jackson has been their starting left guard this season, but had wrist surgery earlier in the week. Michael Jurgens is expected to be the starting guard in his place. He’s already played 84 snaps this season, but all of them have come at center. His last time playing guard in a game would have come in college at Wake Forest. That is Cam Heyward’s primary matchup, though Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black, Derrick Harmon, and Daniel Ekuale will likely all see time against Jurgens throughout the game.

Yurosek is the third tight end on their depth chart, but he’s played 27 offensive snaps and another 39 on special teams so far this season. The Vikings play a fair amount of 12 personnel with multiple tight ends on the field, so they may have to adjust certain packages with Yurosek out.