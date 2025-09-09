Vikings Vs. Bears – 2025 Week 1 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

NFL football is back on again Monday night!!!! The 2025 NFL regular season culminates Monday night as the Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on ESPN.

This is a classic NFC North division matchup to close out Week 1 of the regular season and it includes two young quarterbacks in J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams squaring off at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Below is the official league capsule preview for the Monday night game between the Bears and Vikings and feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post via a Twitter feed as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Happy Football New Year one last time!

Vikings Inactives: QB Max Brosmer (3rd QB), S Harrison Smith, RB Zavier Scott, G Joe Huber, T Christian Darrisaw, DL Elijah Williams

Bears Inactives: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Kyler Gordon, QB Case Keenum, RB Roschon Johnson, LB T.J. Edwards, OT Kiran Amegadjie, DT Shemar Turner